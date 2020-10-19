WSL: Five things we learned from the weekend’s action

Picked up by United after she gave up her final year at University of North Carolina due to the pandemic, Russo has long been one of the most highly regarded English youth products. Importantly for United, she is signed to a two-year deal.

Russo has looked at her best when played in a No 9 position, and this game was no exception. She constantly dropped deep, latching onto West Ham’s misplaced passes in midfield, or picking up the ball from the combative Ella Toone. This allowed Leah Galton on her left or Heath on her right to push high up the pitch, with Russo the provider. Her two goals and an assist were well deserved. Currently, she is the standout star from America.

Manchester City fading fast

Reading 1 Manchester City 1

To draw with one Women’s Super League team may be regarded as a misfortune. To draw with two looks like carelessness.

Once again this season, Manchester City were held to a draw by a team that they dominated. Reading scoring early allowed them to sit back but Gareth Taylor should be concerned by how profligate in front of goal his team have been this season. They underperformed their xG for the fourth time this season, so it is a lack of concentration rather than creation.

Yet there are signs that City also are not playing to their strengths when it comes to going forward. Ellen White has only had two shots on target the entire season – last year, it was only in the two games against Arsenal that she did not manage any. The arrival of Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle in midfield are potentially limiting White’s service – and while they are both clearly excellent players, Gareth Taylor needs to find a way to integrate them with White.

Manchester City showed what they were capable of with how easily they dispatched Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final. Yet with seven points already dropped in their first five games, it might already be too late for them to make it up. The previous two winners of the Women’s Super League both only dropped six across their respective seasons.

Birmingham sweep aside Bristol

Bristol City 0 Birmingham City 4

This was a rerun of these two teams’ last match of 2019/20 and the difference could not have been more stark. Last season, Bristol were able to stay up on Points Per Game thanks to a 1-0 win over a Birmingham team who had looked as hapless as them all season.

It has all changed in the Midlands though. With Carla Ward at the helm, Birmingham have looked to tighten up defensively but this performance shows what they can offer going forward as well. They have now scored more goals this season (7) than they did in the entirety of the last one (5).