The Offside Rule WSL: Feed the Viv (Miedema), Reading rock Man City, and Lionesses aim for the top

Yes, after Vivianne Miedema became the top scorer in the WSL, this is now a Viv stan podcast. Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are joined by The Athletic’s women’s football correspondent Katie Whyatt to praise Arsenal’s prolific striker.

There’s also an interview with Reading boss Kelly Chambers and we hear from Baroness Sue Campbell as well about the FA’s plan for growing the women’s game.

