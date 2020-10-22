The Offside Rule Weekly: The Ultimate League of Football Power!

Kait Borsay, Lynsey Hooper and Hayley McQueen are here to send positive vibes to Virgil Van Dijk, discuss the European Super League proposals, and propose alternative ways of spending the £14.95 for Premier League PPV

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.