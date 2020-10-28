Natasha Dowie: The Offside Rule Exclusives Episode 25

Posted on October 28, 2020 in Podcasts

The AC Milan striker Natasha Dowie joins Lynsey Hooper and Jen O’Neill to discuss her footballing career that’s taken her from London, to Merseyside, America, Australia and now Italy.  She also talks about being overlooked by England, and how she almost rejoined Liverpool in 2020.   

 Launched in 2017, The Offside Rule Exclusives is our Webby-nominated monthly podcast hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay, and Hayley McQueen. It features in-depth interviews with some of the biggest names in football like Phil Neville, Jermain Defoe, and Casey Stoney.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2020 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: