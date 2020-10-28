Natasha Dowie: The Offside Rule Exclusives Episode 25

The AC Milan striker Natasha Dowie joins Lynsey Hooper and Jen O’Neill to discuss her footballing career that’s taken her from London, to Merseyside, America, Australia and now Italy. She also talks about being overlooked by England, and how she almost rejoined Liverpool in 2020.

