The Offside Rule Weekly: Football’s most haunted, Golden Boy award picks, and the best strike partnerships

Posted on October 29, 2020 in Podcasts

Lynsey Hooper, Hayley McQueen and Alison Bender discuss the best strike partnerships in the Premier League and around Europe. Plus, our Golden Girls give their picks for the Golden Boy Award, and relive some of their footballing horror stories

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

