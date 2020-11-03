The Offside Rule WSL: City’s slickers win the FA Cup, Rising Star Jess Park joins us and we play Pointless!
Kait Borsay, Lynsey Hooper and the BBC’s Jo Currie review the Women’s FA Cup Final which was won by Manchester City, beating Everton 3-1 after extra time. We hear from City’s rising star Jess Park about that win, Lynsey makes a bold prediction about the League and we play Pointless!
