The Offside Rule WSL: City’s slickers win the FA Cup, Rising Star Jess Park joins us and we play Pointless!

Posted on November 3, 2020 in Podcasts, Women's Football

Kait Borsay, Lynsey Hooper and the BBC’s Jo Currie review the Women’s FA Cup Final which was won by Manchester City, beating Everton 3-1 after extra time. We hear from City’s rising star Jess Park about that win, Lynsey makes a bold prediction about the League and we play Pointless! 

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals. 

 

