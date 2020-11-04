This Week’s Winners and Losers

Ali Rampling takes a look at the winners and losers after another weekend of football

Winners

Wycombe Wanderers

The Chairboys made our losers list last week after conceding in stoppage time and slipping to their seventh straight defeat of the season but they have enjoyed a turnaround in fortunes over the last seven days.

Wycombe got their first ever Championship point on the board on Tuesday with a 1-1 draw against Watford – a team that were 33 places above them in the football pyramid pre-lockdown.

They followed this up with their maiden second tier victory via a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday – a club who when Wycombe were celebrating promotion to the football league for the first time in their history during the 1992/93 season, were reaching the League and FA Cup finals and playing in Europe.