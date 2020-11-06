Weekend Wanderings – This weekend’s biggest matches including Der Klassiker and Man City vs Liverpool

Déjà vu anyone? With lockdown life back for many of us it makes us all the more thankful that we still have football to watch.

This weekend there’s also an all-star line-up of games that should help keep you occupied as everything outside shuts down once again.

So, here is what you can look forward to in this Weekend Wanderings. Thank goodness for sport.

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich (Saturday, 5.30pm)

On Saturday evening we are treated to the first blockbuster Der Klassiker of the season.

What makes this particular clash between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich so enticing is that they both go into the game neck and neck at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Both sides have 15 points and the result of this game could have huge implications on who ends up winning the title.

You do get the sense, however, that this is far more important for the home side who have had a real mental block in this fixture recently.

A win for Lucien Favre’s team could silence some of the doubters who don’t believe Dortmund have what it takes when the going gets tough, particularly against Bayern who have had so much success of late.

Manchester City v Liverpool (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Speaking of blockbusters, the two most impressive Premier League teams over the last three seasons face off against each other in a game that always has a massive billing.

Whether it’s Pep v Klopp or Liverpool v Manchester City, there is so much to look forward to here when you consider the games these two have played out in the past.

Of course, the main difference here is Manchester City haven’t hit the league form you would associate with them. Their slow start sees them in the unfamiliar position of 10th but it is early days after all.

Meanwhile Liverpool are in their very familiar position of first place, despite having the second-worst defensive record in the league (although that Villa game played a huge part).

There’s also the small matter of man-in-form Diogo Jota whose name is on everyone’s lips right now, particularly after his hat-trick in midweek. What could he bring to this game?

Chelsea Women v Everton Women (Sunday, 12pm)

The WSL is back with a bang this weekend as all four sides who are yet to taste defeat this season play each other.

The midday game sees Chelsea, who are fourth, playing against second-placed Everton who are three points ahead having played a game more.

Chelsea’s quality needs no introduction, but Everton have firmly established themselves as a real force this season, particularly after their sterling efforts in last weekend’s FA Cup final – particularly keeper Sandy MacIver.

Anyone tuning in should expect much of the same determination and grit from Willie Kirk’s side as they make statements of their own.

Let’s also not forget who Everton beat in the FA Cup quarter-final back in September on their way to Wembley – a 2-1 win over Emma Hayes’ Blues.

Manchester United Women v Arsenal Women (Sunday, 2.30pm)

Later on Sunday afternoon WSL leaders Arsenal travel to Manchester United with just two points separating the sides.

The Gunners have had a sumptuous start in the league – just the 29 goals scored in five games – but Manchester United represent a very different task to what they’ve had to face so far this season.

Casey Stoney’s side, like Everton, represent a real threat to the ‘established big three’ – if you want to call them that – and they have a defence that could help tame Arsenal’s attack.

They also have an attack that can cause the Gunners defence some serious problems

Atalanta v Inter Milan (Sunday, 2pm)

While Liverpool may have run riot against Atalanta on midweek, the side from Bergamo have won so many admirers recently for their exciting football.

This weekend they host near neighbours Inter Milan and just a point separates the two.

While the clubs may have very different wage budgets and financial power, on the pitch Atalanta have been capable of giving anyone a tough time and Inter have not had things all their own way recently.

Much of that has been down to recent Covid-19 related absentees but they could go into Sunday’s game without their main man up front in Romelu Lukaku who has missed the last two games with a muscle injury.

