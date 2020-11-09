WSL: Five things we learned from the weekend’s action

United overloaded Arsenal’s full-backs on both sides of the pitch with Leah Galton and Tobin Heath on the left and Ona Batlle and Kirsty Hanson on the right. It took until the 83rd minute for United to get their goal from Toone and only then did the Gunners seem to be shaken awake, battering United’s penalty area for the last 10 minutes. For Stoney, this was their first league win against a top-three side – and an announcement of their intent.

Leupolz stars in Chelsea revenge mission

Chelsea 4 Everton 0

Emma Hayes is not a woman who likes to be caught out twice so it was perhaps unsurprising that she chose to take a new approach to this game against FA Cup slayers Everton and switched Chelsea to a 4-3-3.

Erin Cuthbert and Melanie Leupolz played as No.8s alongside Sophie Ingle whilst ahead of them Ji So-Yun, Beth England and Pernille Harder formed a front three. Unsurprisingly, the Germany midfielder suited the role much more than Cuthbert who ended up rather fading into the background. Leupolz occasionally took on Ingle’s role of slotting into central defence to make a back three which gave Chelsea more flexibility, but it was when she was going forward that she made the most difference. Her back-heel flick for England’s first goal was scintillating and she did well to take up the role on the edge of the box that So-Yun often likes to play.

Everton had their chances to score but, in missing Valerie Gauvin and Lucy Graham, there was a gulf in finishing quality between the two teams. That was neatly summarised by Harder curling Chelsea’s fourth into the top corner in the last minute. The hosts were simply a level above.

Hey Siri! Defender is Spurs’ bright spark

Tottenham 1 Reading 1

As most English eyes were glued to America, some American eyes were glued to England as in the 70th minute, Alex Morgan made her long-awaited debut for Tottenham. If football cared about narrative, she might have scored a winner but as it was Spurs had to settle for a point.

They had Siri Worm to thank for that as her corner was nodded in by Ashleigh Neville, having been flicked on by Rianna Dean. The defender has been provider for three of Tottenham’s four WSL goals this season and her crossing ability made her a constant threat down the left during the first half.