The Offside Rule WSL: Manchester United the new kids on the block, Chelsea the leaders of the pack, West Ham and Aston Villa finally on song
Arsenal blogger Tim Stillman joins Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay to discuss the Gunner’s defeat to Manchester United, who now top the WSL for the very first time – we hear from their goalscorer Ella Toone. Plus why Bethany England deserves a place in Chelsea’s starting eleven, there were first league wins of the season for West Ham and Aston Villa, Alex Morgan finally makes her Spurs debut and we have a rant about girl’s academies.
Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.
Leave a Reply