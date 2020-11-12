The Offside Rule Weekly: Football Antiques Roadshow

It can be hard to know what to do in an international break, fortunately Lynsey Hooper dreams about the Offside Rule and specifically an Antiques Roadshow collaboration show, and so that’s what we’re doing!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.