WSL: Five things we learned from the weekend’s action

Jessy Parker Humphreys looks at the big talking points from Women’s Football Weekend.

City pay for their profligacy

Manchester United 2 Manchester City 2

Initially it seemed like the opening match of Women’s Football Weekend might be one where the old hands cut the young pretenders down to size.

Where Manchester United last week pressed Arsenal, forcing them to play long balls over the top, Manchester City simply played through the press, leaving United’s attackers cut adrift upfield. City were repeatedly able to dominate down United’s right-hand side with Georgia Stanway running rings around Ona Batlle. Jess Sigsworth was consistently drawn into pressing Alex Greenwood, playing as the left-sided centre-back, leaving Demi Stokes with acres of space to run into.

All that changed when Casey Stoney made the opposite tactical switch to the one she made at half-time against Arsenal. On came Kirsty Hanson and suddenly, City’s threat dissipated. Ella Toone stepped up from midfield to take responsibility for Alex Greenwood, leaving Hanson free to put Stokes under pressure.

It was Tobin Heath’s strike that arced parabolically over Ellie Roebuck which will be remembered from this game, but it was appropriate that Hanson got the equaliser. Her initial volley from a United corner was met fantastically by Roebuck, but the goalkeeper could do nothing about the second one from her opposite foot.

For the second week in a row, Stoney showed herself to be a decisive operator. Gareth Taylor’s substitutions, meanwhile, made little impact, with Rose Lavelle never even entering the match, and his City team were left to rue what could have been.

Title chase is top draw

Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1

Statistics rarely tell the whole story, but sometimes they do give you a sense of a match. Here, there was only one shot on target across the entire 90 minutes – Arsenal’s goal. It sums up a game which was often frantic as both sides tried to play through the other’s press, with neither being able to ever get much of a hold on the ball.

When anyone did, it tended to be Beth Mead who looked tenacious and demanding in an Arsenal frontline who have in the past faded out of high-profile games such as these. It was fitting that Mead scored Arsenal’s goal after an impressive run from Vivianne Miedema to outpace an injured Millie Bright. Yet the goal only seemed to ignite Chelsea and there were shades of the Continental Cup final as Pernille Harder’s shot was deflected in by Lotte Wubben-Moy just four minutes later.