The Offside Rule WSL: Derby matches, noisy neighbours and the Women’s Football Weekend

Posted on November 17, 2020 in Podcasts, Women's Football

Kait Borsay is joined by the BBC’s Jo Currie and the former Everton and Liverpool forward Courtney Sweetman-Kirk to discuss the talking points from the weekend’s WSL action, including the Manchester Derby, a London derby, and the Birmingham Derby. Plus Man City’s Laura Coombs is a Lioness once more. 

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals. 

 

