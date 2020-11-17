The Offside Rule WSL: Derby matches, noisy neighbours and the Women’s Football Weekend

Kait Borsay is joined by the BBC’s Jo Currie and the former Everton and Liverpool forward Courtney Sweetman-Kirk to discuss the talking points from the weekend’s WSL action, including the Manchester Derby, a London derby, and the Birmingham Derby. Plus Man City’s Laura Coombs is a Lioness once more.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.