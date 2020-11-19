The Offside Rule Weekly: Feel good football

Posted on November 19, 2020 in Podcasts

Join Kait Borsay, Lynsey Hooper, and Hayley McQueen for another ride around the football world. This week where’s their happy place? Who have the best celebrations? And who’s got the most lucrative side hustle? All will be revealed!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2020 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: