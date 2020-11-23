Fascinating title battles set to come in the women’s European leagues

Some rivalries are close — Martina Navratilova edged Chris Evert 43-37 in their tussles. Other battles saw one adversary hold a distinct advantage — Serena Williams with a 20-2 record, including 19 in a row against Maria Sharapova.

The contest between Division 1 Féminine sides Lyon and PSG definitely falls into the latter category, with Lyon taking the role of Serena, writes Martin Whiteley.

PSG v Lyon

Consistency has not been the problem for PSG, as they have not lost more than two games in any of the last seven seasons that they have finished second.

Strangely, the one-year PSG finished outside the top two – 2017 – they did manage to inflict the last league loss on Lyon — a 1-0 home success in December 2016.

The problem for PSG is that Lyon has only lost twice in league play since 2011 and they continue to inflict the defeat that dents PSG’s title hopes.

Heading into their first meeting in Paris this season, it was Lyon who once more sat top of the table and held a two-point advantage over the hosts.

Not content with sitting back this time around, a much more aggressive approach by PSG saw them rewarded with a 10th-minute goal from Marie-Antoinette Katoto.