The Offside Rule WSL: Matt Beard, Lee Sanders and Erin Brockovich

Posted on November 24, 2020 in Podcasts, Women's Football

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are joined by the BBC’s Tom Garry and the Crystal Palace goalkeeper Chloe Morgan. Former West Ham manager Matt Beard discusses his departure from the club in his first broadcast interview since leaving the Hammers. Plus news of managerial movement at Spurs and we’re joined by Durham Boss Lee Sanders to talk WSL Championship.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals. 

 

