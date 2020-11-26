France manager Corrine Diacre’s fallout with Lyonnaises threatens to derail Euro 2021 ambitions

Jessy Parker Humphreys explains the background to the unrest in the

French camp and why their fragile truce will be tested against Austria.

France head into their final two qualifying games for Euro 2022 in an

unfamiliar situation. While they are guaranteed to come either first or

second in their group, confirmed qualification for the tournament will only

be secured if they beat Austria on Friday.

📍 Clairefontaine

Last month’s 0-0 draw with Austria marked the first time France had

dropped points in a World Cup or Euro qualifying game since June 2007.

The run of 46 wins reflected France’s long-held position as one of

the strongest national sides in Europe. The worry is that their influence is now declining.

Before hosting the 2019 World Cup, the goal was non-negotiable: win

the tournament. However, a quarter-final exit to the USA ended that

dream.

It was the fifth successive tournament where they had been

knocked out at the last-eight stage, and the result also meant that they

would not qualify for the Olympics.

The disappointment was palpable. After all, this is not a squad lacking in

talent. Their backbone is made up of players from Lyon, the most

successful team in women’s football.

Instead, attention has turned to their manager – Corinne Diacre. Despite

the World Cup result, she held onto her role, but is now facing her very

own French revolution.

Players have lined up to express their discontent publicly. Tell-all

interviews have been matched by Diacre’s own press conference

retorts. Meanwhile, on the pitch, the team has been forced to carry on

as if they were oblivious to the chaos ensuing around them. The

concern is the off-pitch antics is now spilling into the results.

One of the first red flag’s about Diacre came before the World Cup had

even begun. On announcing her squad for the tournament, a notable

name was missing: Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

Katoto had been that season’s top scorer in the D1 Arkema, the first

division of French football. The Paris St-Germain striker had netted 22

times. That was two more than Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg

managed at Lyon, and almost 10 more than any other French player.

Diacre put the surprise omission down to age – Katoto was 20 at the

time – saying that despite her enormous potential, she had time on her

side.

If France had gone on to win the World Cup, an incident like this

might hardly have registered. In hindsight, it feels more like a

managerial example based on making a mark rather than one based on

footballing ability.

This was not the first time that Diacre had chosen to stamp her authority

on the team. On being appointed manager, she stripped Wendie Renard

of the captaincy, handing the armband to Lyon team-mate, Amandine

Henry.

Despite the snub, Renard went on to be France’s top scorer at the World

Cup. Given that she is a central defender, it rather underlined Diacre’s

folly in leaving Katoto at home.

At the end of last year, Renard wrote about her experience of being

dropped as captain in her book, Mon Étoile. She described herself as

having suffered from the “rejection and brutality” of Diacre. While making

hard decisions such as these is part of management, Renard suggested

the boss had done little to soften the blow.

The cracks grew in July of this year when Sarah Bouhaddi, the long-time

France and Lyon goalkeeper, announced she would be taking a “break”

from international football.

In September, she took it one step further when she warned Diacre that she would not return to the team while the 46-year-old remained in charge.

The boss immediately hit back in a press conference that she would not

be interested in selecting someone who had no desire to wear the shirt.

This was the footballing equivalent of trying to break up with someone

after they have already broken up with you.

In an interview with Lyon TV , Bouhaddi stuck the knife in further,

blaming Diacre for creating a “negative climate” within the French

football team. She bluntly stated that there would be no chance of them

winning Euro 2021 with her in charge of the team.

In claiming that Diacre had ignored the Lyon team after their Champions

League victory, Bouhaddi painted the manager as a petty person,

determined to break the perceived influence of the Lyon squad on the

French team.

If Bouhaddi had chosen to walk away from the French national team, the

next Lyon player to be frozen out had no such choice.

Henry, the Lyon midfielder who had replaced Renard as captain, was

dropped from the France squad for their October qualifiers.

Her immediate reaction was on the pitch, scoring for her club against

Guingamp, and celebrating by sticking her fingers in her ears.



If that was a veiled dig to Diacre, her next move had none of the same

subtlety. In an interview with Canal + , Henry claimed that she had been

dropped by Diacre as a punishment for speaking to Noel Le Graet about the team’s problems.

A group of Lyon players had voiced their concerns to him when he visited their training ground.

According to Henry, the call from Diacre to tell her that she would not be

in the upcoming squad lasted less than 15 seconds. The reason given

for her exclusion was her “current performances”.

Freed from any obligation to her manager, Henry went on to describe

the atmosphere in the French camp at the World Cup as “total chaos”

“I’m 31 years old, I’m the captain. If I don’t speak out, who is going to?”

she questioned.

Ahead of their final European qualifiers, a fragile truce has somehow

fallen across the France camp. Henry was recalled to the national side

in a move probably brokered by Le Graet, who gently reminded Diacre

that it was her job to pick the best team available to her.

There has been a softening of Bouhaddi’s stance too. Speaking to

Canal+ , she stated that her decision to step back from the team was not

definitive, although there has been no recall yet. Given she is 34, Diacre

might feel like she can do without her.

For now, the Lyonnaises have put their revolution on hold, but if France

fail to beat Austria, they will be provided with yet more ammunition.

With 18 months still to go until the rescheduled Euro finals in 2022, Diacre

would surely find it hard to continue to keep the rest of her squad

onside.