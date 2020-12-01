Laura Bassett: The Offside Rule Exclusives Episode 26

Former England defender Laura Bassett joins Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper to discuss her career to date. From pretending to be a Spice Girl at school, to gaining prominence as captain of Birmingham City, to life at Arsenal, Leeds, Chelsea and Notts County. Laura also discusses her World Cup heartbreak in 2015 and the friendships she’s made in over a decade at the top of women’s football.

Launched in 2017, The Offside Rule Exclusives is our Webby-nominated monthly podcast hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay, and Hayley McQueen. It features in-depth interviews with some of the biggest names in football like Phil Neville, Jermain Defoe, and Casey Stoney.