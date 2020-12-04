Weekend Wanderings: Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal as West Ham United take on Manchester United and Sevilla v Real Madrid

There’s a sense that we have turned a corner – a vaccine is on the way and, importantly for football, a small number of fans will be allowed back to watch games.

And this weekend that is only going to add to the experience with some bumper fixtures for people to enjoy.

Alasdair Hooper is back with all the games you can enjoy in this Weekend Wanderings.

West Ham United v Manchester United (Saturday, 5.30pm)

West Ham against Manchester United may have been a one-sided fixture historically but this weekend plenty of people are expecting a close encounter.

Part of that centres around Manchester United’s topsy turvy form – they may have three league wins on the bounce, but they have been far from convincing and had to win the hard way last weekend against Southampton.

As a result, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side find themselves in ninth at this stage of the season with plenty of catching up to do.

But West Ham have also shown themselves to be more than a match for big teams this season under former United manager David Moyes.

While Monday night’s victory over Aston Villa was very lucky, a win is a win and that sees the Hammers going into this game a point and four places higher than Manchester United.

Should the home side perform as they did against the likes of Wolves, Leicester and Manchester City this will be a really close game.

Sevilla v Real Madrid (Saturday, 3.15pm)

Speaking of topsy turvy form, let’s turn to Real Madrid.

This Saturday they go into a really tough game against Sevilla – who are just a place below them in fifth – off the back of another shock Champions League defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.

But that erratic form isn’t consigned to Europe as Los Blancos also suffered a surprise defeat to Alaves last weekend, meaning they are three games without a win in the league.

Considering that run, then Sevilla will certainly fancy their chances as they aim to leapfrog Real Madrid in the La Liga table.

Of course, there’s also the small matter that Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui was famously dumped by Real Madrid after just 14 games back in 2018.

If anything is to serve as personal motivation for the former Spain manager, then that would be it.

Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Over in Germany we are treated to another top-of-the-table clash as Bayern host second-placed RB Leipzig.

Julian Nagelsmann’s team go into the game after a thrilling 4-3 win in the Champions League but they know they will have to perform at their very best if they are to take Bayern’s spot at the top of the Bundesliga.

That’s partly because Bayern boss Hansi Flick opted to omit many of his star players for their Champions League game on Tuesday, seeing as they had already won their group.

While the team managed to grab a draw that night, that means much of their team will be very well rested ahead of the weekend. Probably not the news you wanted if you were RB Leipzig.

Manchester City Women v Everton Women (Sunday, 2.30pm)

After a long break the WSL is back with two of the quickly established ‘top five’ going head to head this Sunday.

This game, of course, sees the two FA Cup finalists facing each other once again and if that final is anything to go by we are in for a treat.

While Manchester City may have just about won on that day, Everton are the side that go into this game one place ahead in fourth.

Gareth Taylor’s side are currently just two points behind and they will want to quickly build momentum and climb the table after a relatively slow start to the season by their standards.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Arguably the standout game of the weekend – it’s the latest edition of the North London derby.

Much has changed since the last edition but the main talking point is that the two teams have huge contrasts in form.

Tottenham are flying high at the top of the Premier League, with Jose Mourinho as manager finally looking like a fit that works for the team.

After last week’s draw with Chelsea and the recent victory over Manchester City many will fancy Tottenham’s chances here.

Of course, Spurs will also be favourites because Arsenal suddenly look broken again.

Mikel Arteta’s side are down in 14th place, having lost three of their last five in the Premier League, and his side look devoid of attacking threat and confidence.

Now would be a good time to try and turn that around.

