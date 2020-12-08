The Offside Rule WSL: Morgan off the mark, Kerr on fire and wonder Weir
Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay are joined by journalist Carrie Dunn to review all the action from the weekend when the WSL returned, along with the fans. They discuss a first win of the season for Tottenham under their new manager, a hat-trick for Sam Kerr as Chelsea win at home again, and Caroline Weir’s wonder crosses for Manchester City.
Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.
Leave a Reply