This week’s winners and losers from world football

Ali Rampling picks out the teams riding high and on a low…

Winners

Cadiz

Newly-promoted Cadiz are playing in La Liga for the first time in 14 years but have made a flying return to life in the top flight. Having recorded their first scalp of the season when they won at European giants Real Madrid in October, the Andalusian outfit got the better of another Spanish heavyweight on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Barcelona.

Alvaro Gimenez had given Cadiz a 1-0 half-time lead, before defender Pedro Alcala deflected Jordi Alba’s cross into his own net. But Alvaro Negredo took advantage of a mix up in the Barcelona backline just after the hour mark, dispossessing Marc-Andre ter Stegen and rolling the ball into an empty net to secure a famous victory for Cadiz — their first over Barcelona in La Liga since 1991.

Norwich City

Norwich bounced back from a rare Championship defeat against Luton in midweek by taking all three points against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday — but they left it typically late. The Canaries had trailed through a second-half Josh Windass header, but scored two goals in the final nine minutes to secure a comeback victory.

Nineteen-year-old substitute Josh Martin stabbed home three minutes after entering the fray to draw his side level, before Max Aarons finished from close range to wrap up all three points and retain Norwich’s spot at the Championship summit. The Canaries have now collected a total of 15 points courtesy of goals they have scored in the final 10 minutes this season.

Junior Tchamadeu

Colchester United’s Junior Tchamadeu made a little bit of U’s history on Saturday as he became the youngest ever starter in the club’s history aged 16 years and 348 days. The right-back enjoyed a debut to remember, turning in a performance that manager Steve Ball described as an “absolute credit” to Colchester who ran out 2-1 winners over Grimsby. Tommy Smith and Callum Harriott were on the scoresheet for the U’s either side of Luke Hendrie’s flicked finish to fire the Essex outfit up to ninth — just a point off the League Two play-offs.

Tchamadeu is the sixth academy player to have made his senior debut for Colchester this season, with the club forced into a number of financial cutbacks following the coronavirus pandemic. However, the teenager is not quite Colchester’s youngest ever player — that accolade belongs to Todd Miller, who made his debut from the bench at the age of 16 years and 166 days against Exeter in March 2019.

Losers

Sheffield United

Sheffield United came within a whisker of getting their second Premier League point on the board against high-flying Leicester on Sunday — but conceded at the death to sink to their 10th league loss of the season — and their 13th defeat in their last 14 league outings.

Oli McBurnie’s first goal of the season had cancelled out Ayoze Perez’s opener, only for Jamie Vardy to race clear and fire home a 90th-minute winner. Just to rub salt into the wound, the Foxes’ forward is a boyhood Sheffield Wednesday fan. The result leaves the Blades rooted to the bottom of the table, six points from safety and without a win in their last 14 top-flight matches — a run stretching back to July 11.

Chris Wilder’s side could be set to equal the club’s all-time winless run of 19 successive games without victory — a record that has stood since 1976 — in addition to QPR’s Premier League record of 16 games without a win from the start of the season.

Bolton Wanderers

Bolton entered Saturday’s League Two fixture against Port Vale on the hunt for a fifth successive league victory, while the visitors were aiming to end a run of five straight defeats. Vale did bring their losing streak to an end — and in some style. Bolton enjoyed more possession and registered more shots, yet suffered a 6-3 defeat, with Vale 6-1 up after just 62 minutes.

Six separate scorers found the net for John Askey’s side, with Manny Oyeleke, Leon Legge, Tom Conlon, Cristian Montano, David Worrall and Nathan Smith all on the scoresheet in a ruthless opening hour’s display from the visitors.