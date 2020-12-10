The Offside Rule Weekly: Harry the Hornet, Spongebob Squarepants, and Burger Queen

This week: which managers are looking over their shoulders worried about their jobs. Who would you deem worthy of being on a banknote. And how have Borussia Dortmund and Spongebob teamed up? Plus rainbow laces, naughty Auba, and struggling Southend.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.