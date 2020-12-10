The Offside Rule Weekly: Harry the Hornet, Spongebob Squarepants, and Burger Queen

Posted on December 10, 2020 in Podcasts

This week: which managers are looking over their shoulders worried about their jobs. Who would you deem worthy of being on a banknote. And how have Borussia Dortmund and Spongebob teamed up? Plus rainbow laces, naughty Auba, and struggling Southend.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

Listen to Google Podcasts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2020 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: