The Offside Rule Weekly: Christmas tat, derby days, and chicken football

Join Kait, Hayley, and Lynsey this week for some Christmas themed fun (don’t worry it’s not all Christmas for any scrooges out there!) As this week we discuss who’s got it toughest over the punishing winter schedule. We talk about Manchester United v Leeds – and find out Hayley’s birth story! And we have trawled our way through the club websites to see the best and worst club gifts out there!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.