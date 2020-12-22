The Offside Rule WSL: Manchester United are the Christmas no. 1, Jess Fishlock joins the pod and it’s award season

Lynsey Hooper is joined by the BBC’s Women’s Sports Reporter Jo Currie and former player turned presenter Samantha Miller for the last episode of the year. Manchester United top the WSL at Christmas, Arsenal are up to second and the Royals make a Christmas statement – we hear from Reading’s Jess Fishlock. Plus we host our own virtual awards ceremony, because everyone else is!

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.