How women’s football in 2020 moved beyond the crowds

In the past, women’s football has been assessed on the attention paid to it. In 2020, it took a step beyond that.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the warnings for women’s sport were understandably stark. Whilst top level men’s football returned, the women’s league was cancelled and Chelsea were handed the title based on points per game, writes Jessy Parker Humphreys.

There was uncertainty about whether women’s teams would even be able to return. Would they have the resources to fund the testing necessary to keep their players safe? Even more recently, the decision to close women’s academies showed clearly that we still live in a world where women’s sporting outcomes play second fiddle.

That reality has meant that for a long time, the success of women’s football has been measured in attention spans. The number of people through the turnstiles or the size of television audiences have been used as heuristics to determine whether the game is growing.

At times, it has made women’s football feel more like a marketing exercise than a sport.

As football grounds across the country fell silent, the game was freed from the hand wringing over numbers. In its place came the focus on superstars.

Sam Kerr’s debut for Chelsea at the start of this year proved to be just the precursor for an influx of the world’s biggest names to the UK. Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle arrived at Manchester City whilst Tobin Heath and Christen Press headed to Manchester United.

Alex Morgan signed for Tottenham in what was potentially the biggest marketing coup of them all, whilst Chelsea made Pernille Harder the most expensive women’s footballer of all time.