The Offside Rule Weekly: Look back, look forward, and look away!

Posted on December 29, 2020 in Podcasts

For one last time in 2020 it’s Hayley McQueen, Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper here to guide us all through a look back on the year that was, the moments that stood out and that got us through lockdown. We’re here then to make some predictions to what 2021 could be and hope for some Euro glory! And then, of course, the only way to cap off 2020 is of course with a quiz, so pens and papers at the ready!!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

Listen to Google Podcasts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2020 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: