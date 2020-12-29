The Offside Rule Weekly: Look back, look forward, and look away!

For one last time in 2020 it’s Hayley McQueen, Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper here to guide us all through a look back on the year that was, the moments that stood out and that got us through lockdown. We’re here then to make some predictions to what 2021 could be and hope for some Euro glory! And then, of course, the only way to cap off 2020 is of course with a quiz, so pens and papers at the ready!!

