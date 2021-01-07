The Offside Rule Weekly: Let me tell you about Mark Hughes

This week we look at the latest footballers to have chalked up their first Premier League minutes, we find Lionel Messi a new club, and we start our Homeschool Football series – how good is your football geography

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.