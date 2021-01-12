The Offside Rule WSL: Dubai, coin tosses, Rehanne Skinner and Jo Potter

Kait Borsay is joined by Jen O’Neill from She Kicks and The Athletics Katie Whyatt to discuss all the news from a dramatic week in women’s football. We hear from Tottenham Hotspur’s new manager Rehanne Skinner and England and WSL legend Jo Potter on why she’s decided to retire.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.