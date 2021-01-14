The Offside Rule Weekly: Westerns, weeing and wet balls

This week find out who said the balls were too light as an excuse for their team losing, which footballers have scored in every minute of a game, and who has made their way into the second chance saloon with success.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.