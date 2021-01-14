Women’s FA Cup suspended during lockdown for second consecutive season

From coin tosses to extensions into next season, Rich Laverty explores the potential next steps for this year’s competition.

With news of COVID cases increasing and the UK in its third lockdown, the FA announced on Wednesday that the Women’s FA Cup is suspended. The cup schedule is in chaos for a second consecutive season.

‘Lockdown One’ led to last season’s competition being completed almost six months after the final should have taken place; Manchester City – Americans and all – ran out winners against Everton on October 31st.

The news of a suspension naturally has positives and negatives for the players, clubs, and the FA itself. The ‘coin toss’ debacle of last week, on whether second and third round games could be decided by the drawing of lots, received widespread condemnation.

The idea isn’t yet completely off the table. While I’m against it, nobody has come forward with a viable alternative to the fixture chaos inherent in a suspension.

That is the main problem now facing the FA: how is a situation which is becoming more and more problematic day by day going to sort itself?

The first issue is that there is no clear date as to when the competition can resume. Mid-February has been touted as when lockdown will end, but nobody really knows. Round five is set for February 28th; but even if non-elite football can resume next month, the idea of getting rounds two, three and four in before the 28th is pure fan fiction. And that’s if teams didn’t have to think about their league campaigns too, which will take priority given leagues can’t run into the next season, unlike the cup if needed.

In reality, this year’s FA Cup final going ahead as planned on May 22nd seems implausible. The competition will hopefully resume this season, unlike last year. But we must remember it also reached the quarter-final stage before last season’s suspension, while this time around only one second round tie has been played.

Expanding the tournament into the summer also seems unlikely at this stage. With the postponed Tokyo Olympics (hopefully) taking place, a free slot during the summer is not something the FA can yet bank on; Team GB camp is due to start in June, shortly after the scheduled FA Cup final.

In all likelihood we are looking at the unenviable – but possibly best case – scenario of the competition once again extending into next season. While it worked last time around, having very different squads over two separate seasons for one competition is not ideal.

Would Everton have made the final pre-summer investment? Unlikely. Alex Greenwood certainly wouldn’t have been setting up Man City’s first goal in the final, and midfielder Sam Mewis certainly wouldn’t have been on the end of the cross.