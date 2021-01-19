The Offside Rule WSL: Title tactics, battle at the bottom, and Jemma Purfield

Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay are joined by BBC Sport’s Chris Slegg to chat through all the WSL action including the title clash between Chelsea and Manchester United and the battle at the bottom. Plus an interview with Bristol City’s Jemma Purfield.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.