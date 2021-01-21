The Offside Rule Weekly: Ducking Don, Bruce Arena, and President Biden

This week we’re going all yee-ha and getting in on the inauguration celebrations with an American theme to the show! It all links in so find out why we want to be more Stanley Matthews, why Paul Scholes is a hider and who was the best player to play in America Wayne Rooney or Juan Pablo Angel?

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.