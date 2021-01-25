Dominic Calvert-Lewin in focus: Everton striker proves he is central to success

Daring yet clinical, the striker’s first performance in the FA Cup since injury bodes well for

Everton’s League chances, writes Amarachi Orie.

While Everton were the favourites to win their fourth-round FA Cup tie versus Sheffield Wednesday at Goodison Park on Sunday, there was one man who most fiercely made his mark.

Making a timely return from injury to lead Everton to a 3-0 victory, Dominic Calvert- Lewin’s reinvigorated form is a good omen for the club. Blues fans will hope he could be the one to help Everton jostle their way further into the Premier League top 6.

Calvert-Lewin was making his first appearance since New Year’s Day after being out with a hamstring injury and slotted seamlessly back into his number nine role, replacing Cenk Tosun who had provided the first goal for Everton in the third round.

It proved a smart choice from Carlo Ancelotti.

Initially it was Richarlison trying to give his team the lead. However, his eighth-minute chance was tipped over the bar and four minutes later his goal was ruled offside.

Ciaran Brennan was worked hard by Calvert-Lewin, who was constantly anticipating balls into the box. However, the Wednesday defender could not hold him off for long.

Andre Gomes provided the cross and Calvert-Lewin came sliding in at the back post to tuck home the opener just before the half-hour mark ending a 50-day goal drought.

His attempt was daring and clinical. The England striker has become renowned for his aerial ability – having

netted four headers for Everton already this season – but it is a sign of a much more potent characteristic.

He is adventurous. He is unafraid. He will be flexible, aerobatic, leap, run, slide, as long he can get onto the ball and shoot.

There was no doubt that the ex-Sheffield United player still felt the fire of rivalry within him. With Calvert-Lewin leading the press, the aim was simple. Everton were to keep driving forward. After all, they could be confident knowing they had a lot of talent up front.

They continued this way in the second half, and more goals came as a result. Richarlison finally got

his breakthrough when he headed home from a corner in the 59th minute. And Yerry Mina

followed suit just three minutes later to add the third and final goal.

Calvert-Lewin was taken off in the 67th minute having scored and inspired his team – his job was done with the Toffees safely through to the fifth round and his ambition clear for all to see.

Everton will face either Wycombe Wanderers or Tottenham next. Until then, Calvert-Lewin can continue to build on his current form. It is clear why the Toffees currently sit at sixth place on the Premier League table, and Calvert-Lewin could be the returning secret weapon to help them climb even higher.