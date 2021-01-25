WSL: Five Things we noticed this weekend

Jessy Parker Humphreys looks at the main talking points from the Women’s Super League matches at the weekend.

Manchester City find devastating form

Manchester City marked seven years as a professional club with a comprehensive 7-1 victory over Brighton. Whilst it was fitting that captain Steph Houghton celebrated her record 150th WSL appearance with two goals, Caroline Weir was the real star of this performance.

Weir could have had a hat-trick within the first 20 minutes with Brighton unable to cope with her late runs into the box. Georgia Stanway’s more central position drew defenders out leaving space for Weir to dominate.

Brighton had frustrated City earlier in the season in a 0-0 draw but the visitors have firmly clicked into gear since then. Having averaged 1.6 goals in their first five WSL games, they have gone on to score 4.8 in their next six.

Gareth Taylor appears to have found a formation that clicks. When Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis return from international duty, he will have to decide whether it sticks.

Iwabuchi gives Aston Villa cutting edge

Mana Iwabuchi helped Aston Villa come from behind to earn a draw for the first time this season. Having looked bright in her brief debut against Manchester City last weekend, the 2011 World Cup winner was an assured attacking presence, scoring one goal and assisting another in the 2-2 draw with Reading.

Iwabuchi was central to much of Villa’s play, taking more touches than any other player on her side. But beyond just her involvement in the game, Iwabuchi brought a confidence on the ball which combined with her exceptional decision-making ability to create a real threat.

Her part in the equaliser saw her slide into the Reading penalty area almost unnoticed playing one-twos before setting up Diana Silva. It was the antithesis of opportunities Villa have created in the past where players have picked the wrong option and seen the moment pass.

With Iwabuchi in the side, Villa look likely to be much more ruthless in front of goal.