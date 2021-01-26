The Offside Rule WSL: Snow days, coaching changes and Tash Flint

Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay are joined by The Telegraph’s Tom Garry to talk through all the WSL games, the latest transfers and a managerial change at Aston Villa. Plus an interview with Leicester City forward Tash Flint.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.