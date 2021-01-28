The Offside Rule Weekly: Music not flatulence

Posted on January 28, 2021 in Podcasts

With all this movement in football, in and out of the manager’s office, up and down the table, it seems like it’s time for a bit of musical chairs. We’ve got the transfer window open so we’ll be looking at some of the biggest movers this January. We’ll be bringing you a music lesson later on – don’t worry there won’t be singing again! And we’ll be playing a game of audio musical chairs which no one is really all that sure about so that in itself is a reason to listen! 

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

