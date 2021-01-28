Villa shake things up with new boss Bignot and a demoted Davies – and they might’ve struck gold

The Villain’s move is a smart solution, combining age and experience with youth and potential, writes Rich Laverty.

At first glance, Aston Villa’s decision to demote head coach Gemma Davies this week may have raised a few eyebrows.

In a rather surprising and shocking turn of events, it was announced that former Birmingham City manager Marcus Bignot will take over, with Davies returning to a coaching role.

The confusion about the switch – Davies was not completely sacked, but replaced – wasn’t helped by Villa’s own lack of clarity in their club statement. Sporting Director Eni Aluko had to jump in and clarify that the “buck will stop” with Bignot, who will be in charge of team selection and tactics.

While many looked at the decision with consternation, the more the days have passed, the more the “non-sacking” of Davies actually appears to be a win-win situation for the club. Delve deeper, and Villa have secured themselves the best of both worlds.

They have gained a vastly experienced coach within the women’s game, while also not losing out on an extremely talented young female coach. Davies can continue to learn and develop away from the spotlight and scrutiny that has come with a difficult start to their debut FA WSL season.

In truth, miracles should never have been expected from her, given how quickly the club has grown in very little time. At the time of the league restructure in 2018, Villa were being left behind badly.

They had at least consistently been a mid-table side with a smattering of quality players, but a 12-0 defeat to Manchester United in Davies’s first game in charge in 2018 showed how far they had fallen.

I work for Sheffield United, and we got our first league win against them a few weeks later at Bramall Lane. The match ended 4-1, but it could have been more – and we were a brand new team to the league with a whole new squad.

Being honest, if you’d told me then a year later they would be our main promotion rivals, I’d have laughed. Ok, they invested a lot, which allowed them to put a certain amount of players on full-time deals and let them sign the likes of Emma Follis. But Davies was already doing a superb job before that.

Before the investment came, by the end of the same season which started with a 12-0 defeat, Villa were one of the form teams in the league – despite having similar personnel to the start of the campaign. For that you have to credit Davies and her coaching staff.

One of the youngest coaches in the game, she guided Villa to an unbeaten – albeit curtailed – campaign last time out, earning promotion to the FA Women’s Super League.