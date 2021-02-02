The Offside Rule WSL: Unstoppable Chelsea, bouncing Bristol and safe hands Hannah Hampton

Posted on February 2, 2021 in Podcasts, Women's Football

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are joined by Tim Stillman from Arseblog to chat through all the WSL news. Plus an interview with England and Birmingham City goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals. 

