Five things we noticed in the weekend’s WSL action

Jessy Parker Humphreys takes us through the top talking-points from the Women’s Super League this week.

WSL title race blows wide open as upsets abound

This weekend’s WSL results firmly put an end to any thoughts that the title race was done and dusted. In the space of four hours, a Chelsea loss, a Manchester United loss, and a Manchester City win turned a five-point gap between first and third into a two-point one.

The results represented much more than just a mathematical tally. Chelsea’s loss was a particular shock as their 33-game unbeaten WSL run ended. Meanwhile Reading became only the second side, after Chelsea, to beat Manchester United this season. They have now taken points off Arsenal, City, and United.

More broadly it demonstrated that for all the talk of the uncompetitive nature of the league, it still offers plenty of upsets. On top of which all of Chelsea, Manchester City, and Arsenal have now dropped more points this season than they did last.

Ellen White’s spectacular finish sends her ahead in the all-time goal-scoring records

When Vivianne Miedema broke Nikita Parris’ WSL goalscoring record, Ellen White was surely hoping for a payback moment such as this.

White has played in the WSL since its inception and was also on the cusp of breaking that same record. When Chloe Kelly fizzed a cross into the box, White demonstrated that goalscoring tallies are a marathon, not a sprint. Pivoting her body to volley past Manuela Zinsberger in the Arsenal goal, White leapfrogged Miedema to become the WSL’s leading goalscorer with 55 goals. The fact that it set City on their way to a win will surely have made it even sweeter.