Wolfsburg hoping plan comes together after latest transfer business

Martin Whiteley looks at how Wolfsburg’s good work in the latest transfer window sends a clear message of intent to their Frauen-Bundesliga rivals.

Long-term planning by the majority of clubs is sometimes overlooked during the winter transfer window. The priority is often to get players that are short-term solutions which will either allow clubs to capitalise on any chance they have to gain silverware or just keep them clear of the trap door when that particular season ends.

Six-time Frauen-Bundesliga champions Wolfsburg are not however the majority of clubs. This latest trading opportunity for the champions has seen them not only recruit players with the aim of winning things this season but also tie-up deals that will benefit the club in future campaigns too.

The players Wolfsburg will be looking to be impactful at the business end of this term are Sweden attacker Rebecka Blomqvist and Denmark defender Sofie Svava.

Blomqvist, joined from Swedish champions Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC, having scored nine goals in 21 appearances as the club claimed their first league title.

Sweden had also been the home to Svava who in her two seasons with Rosengård had started 26 times out of her 35 appearances for the club.

The duo will also be joined by a familiar face who made her return to the field in a pre-restart friendly after giving birth to twins last April. Goalkeeper Almuth Schult last played a league game for Wolfsburg in May 2019 and will be looking to push current incumbent Katarzyna Kiedrzynek in the hope of regaining her starting position once more.

On the field, things started well for Wolfsburg in their first game back after their winter break. On a tricky snow-covered pitch, the second-placed side were able to gain their fourth straight league win to move onto 34 points after a 3-2 home success against Turbine Potsdam. Blomqvist with the opening goal for the hosts.

The only problem for the champions has been the failure of Bayern Munich to drop any points this campaign. A 7-1 home triumph against Meppen continued that run for the leaders as they maintained their five-point advantage with their 13th consecutive Frauen-Bundesliga victory.

Even if they come up short in their bid for five league titles in a row, Wolfsburg have already set in motion a plan that will hopefully see them holding the trophy aloft in 2022.

Germany team-mates Lena Lattwein and Tabea Waßmuth will both join the ranks of the champions at the beginning of next season from Hoffenheim. A third national team player, forward Sandra Starke, will come in from Freiburg.

Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir will also play some part for Wolfsburg next term. The Iceland international will not however be available until the end of the Damallsvenskan season having been loaned out to Kristianstads DFF.

Good preparation off the pitch often leads to success on the field. The work Wolfsburg has done in this latest transfer window sends a clear message – particularly to their closest rivals Bayern Munich – of their intent not to be found wanting in either of these departments going forward.

Follow Martin on Twitter at @673martin