The Offside Rule Weekly: All about the drama

In honour of the constant drama on and off the pitch this season, we take a trip to Hollywood to decide which moments from the season deserve an Academy Award and what stories from the footballing world need to be told on the big screen. Plus, love is in the air as we pick our favourite footballing couples, no not Posh and Becks, but duos on the pitch that deserve some love.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.