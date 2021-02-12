Man City v Man United: Gareth Taylor’s defied sceptics now he can dent derby rivals’ title hopes

The Sky Blues boss has overcome a slow start to top-flight management by building a winning team capable of WSL glory, writes Jessy Parker Humphreys.

Gareth Taylor may have played down its title race significance but there’s never been a Manchester derby in the women’s game that has meant as much as this.

After years of Manchester City being at the top of the Women’s Super League, this year they have had to contend with a very real threat in the form of Manchester United. A win would take City a point above their rivals in second place and leave them just two points behind Chelsea on 35 points with a home game against the league leaders still to play.

Until last month, United had led the WSL for much of the season so Taylor was careful to downplay the derby’s importance in the title race but tonight’s clash has the potential to define the league’s outcome for both teams.

“I still think both teams would be in the title race, regardless of a win, a draw, a loss or whatever,” said Taylor, speaking ahead of the derby.

“But you know, we’re in a good scene at the moment. We’re playing some good stuff. We’re really keen to, especially on our own patch, make sure we get the three points. Everybody wants to be successful. We want the city to be blue after these occasions.”

The outcome will also be significant to Taylor’s managerial career. When he was appointed to replace Nick Cushing last May, it was very much in keeping with City’s previous internal recruitment policies. But a slow start to the season left many questioning whether it had been wise to promote a manager who only had academy experience to such a high-profile role.