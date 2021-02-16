The Offside Rule WSL: Pancakes, Humble Pie and Welsh Cakes

Katie Whyatt of The Athletic and She Kicks Magazine’s Jen O’Neill join Lynsey Hooper to dissect the latest round of WSL action, including Chelsea’s 5 star performance against Bristol City and Caroline Weir’s worldy in the Manchester Derby. Lynsey also chats to Reading’s Angharad James direct from Wales’ training camp and we look ahead to England v Northern Ireland.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.