Ebony Salmon’s first England call-up is testament to her hard work and dazzling impact

Having worked with Ebony Salmon while she was on loan at Sheffield United, Rich Laverty remembers the striker’s on-pitch impact, and explains the progress she’s made since moving to the FA WSL.

The first time I saw Ebony Salmon after she left Sheffield United was just after she’d joined Bristol City, her first big move into the FA Women’s Super League.

A big media day was put on by the FA at St. George’s Park, in the days where you were allowed to see people face-to-face. Ebony had been put up by her new club to speak to the journalists assembled.

I remember having a quick chat with her beforehand to catch up, and I have to admit I admired her bravery at just 18 to go and sit in a room full of journalists. At first, she was quiet, shy, unassuming; but she soon came out of her shell, and it felt like a metaphor for how her career had quickly progressed.

Ebony was only with us a short amount of time in Sheffield, but I think even she would admit it was a whirlwind 12 months. The story of how she came to join us is a tale worth telling, as it reveals Ebony’s tenacity and commitment.

There had been a lot of excitement when Ebony was one of the chosen few to join the new Manchester United in 2018 after a breakthrough season with Aston Villa. But for one reason or another it never seemed to work out, and she never actually played a minute for Casey Stoney’s side.

Fortunately, we at Sheffield had a good relationship with Manchester United and they sent us three players on loan soon after Christmas, with Ebony being one of them. Looking back, she probably struggled to adapt at first, training with us once or twice a week, bouncing back and forth to Manchester, and suddenly coming into an environment where the rest of the squad were part-time.