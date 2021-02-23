The Offside Rule WSL: Lionesses Roar, Great Scott and Hope Powell

Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and former defender Laura Bassett look back at England’s first international in almost a year, a 6-0 win over Northern Ireland. Laura pays tribute to her ex-teammate Jill Scott, who won her 150th cap in the game, plus we hear from the Brighton Manager, Hope Powell, who gave Scott her England debut in 2006.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.