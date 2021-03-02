The Offside Rule WSL: Man City close the gap, Arsenal are magic and Jill Scott’s buzzing

Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay are joined by presenter, broadcaster and former Spurs player Samantha Miller to dissect the weekend’s WSL action, which saw Manchester City close the gap on League leaders Chelsea. Arsenal Defender and Harry Potter fan Anna Patten joins the pod to discuss the Gunners’ first win of 2021, whilst Samantha explains Jill Scott’s bee celebration after scoring Everton’s winner.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.