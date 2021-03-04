The Offside Rule Weekly: Hostess of the mostess

This week we get in on all the talk about hosting to stage a few things of our own. We pick our perfect dinner party with all the people trending in football and we draw up our dream tournament. Plus a homeschooling politics lesson.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.