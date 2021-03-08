WSL: Five Things we learned this

Jessy Parker Humphreys picks out the big talking points from the Women’s Super League at the weekend.

Man Utd’s dead-ball precision helps them to victory

Manchester United made a timely return to winning ways with a 3-0 win over Aston Villa. United’s passing speed was too quick for Villa to keep up with for much of the game but their quality from dead-ball situations particularly caught the eye.

Despite still missing Tobin Heath, United were able to call on both Katie Zelem and Lucy Staniforth to take corners and free-kicks in this game. Their corner routine was almost met with immediate reward when Zelem played a corner deep to the other edge of the area after seven minutes. Amy Turner’s first-time volley drew an important reflex save from Lisa Weiss.

It took until the end of the first half for their precision to pay off when Stainforth’s free-kick landed inch-perfect on Jess Sigsworth’s head for Manchester United’s second goal. It was their fifth goal of the season from a dead-ball situation – only Chelsea have scored more.