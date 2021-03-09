The Offside Rule WSL: Drama involving The Royals and are Chelsea simply the best?

Posted on March 9, 2021 in Podcasts, Women's Football

Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay are joined by The Telegraph’s women’s football reporter Tom Garry to look back at a dramatic weekend in the WSL’s relegation battle, as Bristol City move off the bottom of the table with victory over Reading. Tom also makes a bold claim about top of the table Chelsea, and, for International Women’s Day, we speak to a trailblazer – former England Captain Mary Phillip, who now coaches men’s side Peckham Town.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals. 

Listen to Google Podcasts

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2021 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: