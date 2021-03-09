The Offside Rule WSL: Drama involving The Royals and are Chelsea simply the best?

Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay are joined by The Telegraph’s women’s football reporter Tom Garry to look back at a dramatic weekend in the WSL’s relegation battle, as Bristol City move off the bottom of the table with victory over Reading. Tom also makes a bold claim about top of the table Chelsea, and, for International Women’s Day, we speak to a trailblazer – former England Captain Mary Phillip, who now coaches men’s side Peckham Town.

