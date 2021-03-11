The Offside Rule Weekly: Sweet tooth

Posted on March 11, 2021 in Podcasts

This week we’re raiding the cupboards for a special all about everyone’s favourite sweet snack. Yes, it’s all about chocolate this week. We’re opening a bag of Revels and deciding which teams in the Champions are coffee, orange and toffee, and looking at some football marathons. Plus our very own confectionary XI.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

